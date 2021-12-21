UrduPoint.com

Magistrates To Control Price Hike By Exercising Powers: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 07:35 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Mosa Raza Tuesday said that price magistrates should control artificial price hike by exercising their powers and ensure sale of commodities at fixed rates besides checking hoarding and adulteration

Presiding over a meeting here, the DC said that provincial government was committed to provide relief to the people and it was the duty of the functionaries to enforce orders in letter and spirit to achieve the desired results.

Presiding over a meeting here, the DC said that provincial government was committed to provide relief to the people and it was the duty of the functionaries to enforce orders in letter and spirit to achieve the desired results.

Syed Mosa ordered for speeding up work on schemes including four Basic health Units (BHUs) and mother and child healthcare hospital in Muzaffargarh. He said that PC-1 of the projects had not been approved yet, which must be prepared and also ordered to ensure quality of work and material during execution of these development schemes.

He ordered price magistrates to inspect markets on a daily basis to keep vigil on prices and take action in case of noticing any wrongdoing.

He also ordered improving law and order situation in the district and help resolve problems of the people particularly women as and when they approach officials with complaints.

The deputy commissioner said that 144 development schemes were part of the annual develop plan 2021-22 involving a cost of Rs 11.82 billion. He said that 135 schemes have been approved while PC-1 of six other schemes were under process. Mosa Raza said that 30 price magistrates were operational in the district who have inspected over 6000 shops and imposed fine worth over Rs 900,000 on violators. Moreover, fifteen shopkeepers were arrested and 41 cases were registered on violations of price control act.

