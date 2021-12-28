Magistrates to control price hike by exercising powers: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Asghar Joyia Tuesday said that price magistrates should control artificial price hike by exercising their powers and ensure sale of commodities at fixed rates besides checking hoarding and adulteration

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Asghar Joyia Tuesday said that price magistrates should control artificial price hike by exercising their powers and ensure sale of commodities at fixed rates besides checking hoarding and adulteration.

Presiding over a meeting here, the DC said that provincial government was committed to provide relief to the people and it was the duty of the functionaries to enforce orders in letter and spirit to achieve the desired results.

The DC ordered price magistrates to inspect markets on a daily basis to keep vigil on prices and take action in case of noticing any wrongdoing.He added no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

The meeting reviewed in detail the individual performance of the magistrates posted in all the tehsils.

On the occasion,Price Control Magistrates from across the district were present.