Magistrates To Enforce New Roti Price
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2024 | 04:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The price control magistrates in the district have been made active to enforce new price of 100-gram roti at Rs 13, as notified by the Punjab Industries Department.
On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, Deputy Chief Officer Municipal Corporation visited several hotels and tandoors and inspected the price and weight of the roti.
He also imposed fine on violators.
Meanwhile, Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum also checked the prices and weight of the roti by visiting several markets and bazaars on Friday. He also imposed a Rs 25,000 fine on notification violators.
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador
LHC moved against ban on court reporting
PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points
PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector
Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister
Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani
SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah
Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum
Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Comedian Rangeela remembered on death anniversary2 minutes ago
-
Alarming rise in HR violations in IIOJK since Aug 20192 minutes ago
-
Awareness session held on heatwave prevention at Jamia Masjid Mitiari2 minutes ago
-
PM calls for efforts to protect Markhor, other species for sustainable future12 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad Municipal Corporation purchases Rs 150m machinery12 minutes ago
-
Driving licence branch to remain closed till 27th21 minutes ago
-
DC visits cattle market, reviews arrangements21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner alerts relevant agencies to get ready for upcoming monsoons21 minutes ago
-
300 tons of Zamzam water supplied daily to Prophet's Mosque21 minutes ago
-
Agriculture dept seizes 65000 kg smuggled sulfur worth over Rs 98.6m, two held22 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 mock exercise for expected floods31 minutes ago
-
18 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted31 minutes ago