Magnitude 4.8 Earthquake Jolts Swat, Adjoining Areas
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 jolted Swat and its adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday.
According to a private news channel, the quake’s epicenter was Tajikistan border, with a depth of 195 kilometers.
However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported from any part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so far.
People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tahira Naqvi's legacy honored on her death anniversary1 minute ago
-
PWD organises awareness seminar for religious scholars in Tank1 minute ago
-
HRCP builds case for constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments12 minutes ago
-
Two inter-district drug dealers arrested12 minutes ago
-
RCCI-ICCI join hands to resolve business community issues31 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 DI Khan tackles 777 emergencies in May31 minutes ago
-
People throng to swimming pools to beat scorching heat32 minutes ago
-
Education is top priority of incumbent govt: Wani42 minutes ago
-
7-day anti-polio campaign to commence tomorrow42 minutes ago
-
APHC stresses Kashmir settlement through dialogue52 minutes ago
-
CM expresses grief over death of renowned Pashto artist Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah1 hour ago
-
PHA begins in-house cultivation of sustainable grass1 hour ago