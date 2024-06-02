Open Menu

Magnitude 4.8 Earthquake Jolts Swat, Adjoining Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 jolted Swat and its adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday.

According to a private news channel, the quake’s epicenter was Tajikistan border, with a depth of 195 kilometers.

However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported from any part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so far.

People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.

Related Topics

Earthquake Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Tajikistan Border Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi v ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border

16 hours ago
 SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case ris ..

SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse

16 hours ago
 Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

16 hours ago
 CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for ..

CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family

16 hours ago
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease fu ..

Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik

16 hours ago
 Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism a ..

Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..

16 hours ago
 PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier ..

PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps

17 hours ago
 Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, stu ..

Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers

17 hours ago
 NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3 ..

NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais

17 hours ago
 Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug pe ..

Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan