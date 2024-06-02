Magnitude 4.8 earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 jolted Swat and its adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday.

According to a private news channel, the quake’s epicenter was Tajikistan border, with a depth of 195 kilometers.

However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported from any part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so far.

People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.