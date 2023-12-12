Magnitude 4.9 earthquake jolts parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Earthquake tremors of 4.9 magnitude hit various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on early Tuesday

morning.

According to the seismological center, the earthquake tremors were felt in Swat, Mingora, Lower Pir, Upper Dir

and adjoining areas, a private news channel reported.

People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.

However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported from any part of KP as per the initial reports.