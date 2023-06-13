Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Pakistan, India

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 13rd, 2023) In a seismic event that unfolded on Tuesday afternoon, an earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck parts of India and Pakistan. The National Seismic Monitoring Centre reported the earthquake, which had a depth of 10 kilometers and primarily affected the eastern Kashmir region.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) provided additional information, indicating that the magnitude of the quake was measured at 5.7. The epicenter was located approximately 99 kilometers north of Pathankot in northern India.

Reports poured in from various sources confirming that tremors were felt in several major cities, including Peshawar, Islamabad, Lahore, and neighboring areas. Citizens were captured on television footage evacuating buildings as a precautionary measure.

As of now, no loss of life or significant damages have been reported in connection with the earthquake.

Authorities are continuing to assess the situation and monitor any potential aftershocks.

The impact of the quake was not confined to the immediate region. Tremors were also felt in the Indian capital, New Delhi, as well as other parts of North India, according to the ANI news agency.

This event follows recent seismic activity in the area. Last month, two consecutive earthquakes resulted in injuries to three children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In a separate incident in March, a 6.8 magnitude earthquake claimed the lives of two individuals and left six others wounded in parts of the country.

As experts analyze the data, it serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of earthquakes and the importance of preparedness measures to ensure public safety.