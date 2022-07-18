Magsi condemns police torture against protesting teachers

Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party (STP) Chairman Dr Qadir Magsi on Monday condemned police violence against the protesting IBA pass teachers in Karachi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party (STP) Chairman Dr Qadir Magsi on Monday condemned police violence against the protesting IBA pass teachers in Karachi.

In a statement issued here, Dr Qadir alleged that male and female teachers protesting for their rights were severely tortured and arrested.

He demanded the Sindh government to immediately release the arrested teachers and accept their legitimate demands.