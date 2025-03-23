Magsi Emphasizes Science And Technology For National Progress On Pakistan Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi, has highlighted the significance of innovation, education, and research in shaping Pakistan’s future, reaffirming the government’s commitment to technological advancement and national progress.
In his Pakistan Day message, Minister Magsi paid tribute to the sacrifices of the nation’s forefathers, who laid the foundation of Pakistan with the passage of the historic Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940.
"It was their unwavering determination and unity that turned the dream of Pakistan into reality. Their struggle reminds us that great nations are built on resilience, hard work, and an unshakable belief in a better future," he said.
The minister underscored the importance of equipping the youth with modern skills to compete in the global arena.
"A strong, self-reliant nation is built on education, research, and scientific advancement. In line with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of a progressive Pakistan, we are committed to uplifting underdeveloped areas by ensuring access to technological and other opportunities," he added.
He urged the nation to reaffirm its commitment to unity and progress, emphasizing that Pakistan’s strength lies in collective efforts toward prosperity. "On this Pakistan Day, let us pledge to work together for a prosperous, united, and progressive Pakistan. Our future depends on the choices we make today," he concluded.
Pakistan Day commemorates the resolution that paved the way for the country’s independence, serving as a reminder of the nation’s enduring commitment to growth and development.
Recent Stories
Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord injuries
4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildfires ravage Korea’s southeas ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on National Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025
Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..
UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo
Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah
Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings
130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours
Austria records significant drop in asylum applications
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC urges citizens to play role in Pakistan’s progress on Pakistan Day3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day marked with patriotic fervor in Muzaffargarh4 minutes ago
-
Magsi emphasizes science and technology for national progress on Pakistan Day4 minutes ago
-
Large quantity of seized narcotics destroyed in Layyah14 minutes ago
-
MPA Rana Abdul Mannan hosts Muzaffargarh’s largest free medical camp on Pakistan Day14 minutes ago
-
DC leads flag hoisting, rally to mark Pakistan Day24 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor, CM pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam on Pakistan Day34 minutes ago
-
PBM enhances Iftar box distribution across South Punjab54 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori, CM Murad Shah visit Quaid's mausoleum on Pakistan Day54 minutes ago
-
Peace, stability vital for economic growth : Saif-ur-Rehman54 minutes ago
-
Economic stability vital for country’s future: Ahsan Iqbal54 minutes ago
-
Pakistan day reminds for establishment of independent state: Dr Tariq1 hour ago