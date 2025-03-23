Open Menu

Magsi Emphasizes Science And Technology For National Progress On Pakistan Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Magsi emphasizes science and technology for national progress on Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi, has highlighted the significance of innovation, education, and research in shaping Pakistan’s future, reaffirming the government’s commitment to technological advancement and national progress.

In his Pakistan Day message, Minister Magsi paid tribute to the sacrifices of the nation’s forefathers, who laid the foundation of Pakistan with the passage of the historic Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940.

"It was their unwavering determination and unity that turned the dream of Pakistan into reality. Their struggle reminds us that great nations are built on resilience, hard work, and an unshakable belief in a better future," he said.

The minister underscored the importance of equipping the youth with modern skills to compete in the global arena.

"A strong, self-reliant nation is built on education, research, and scientific advancement. In line with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of a progressive Pakistan, we are committed to uplifting underdeveloped areas by ensuring access to technological and other opportunities," he added.

He urged the nation to reaffirm its commitment to unity and progress, emphasizing that Pakistan’s strength lies in collective efforts toward prosperity. "On this Pakistan Day, let us pledge to work together for a prosperous, united, and progressive Pakistan. Our future depends on the choices we make today," he concluded.

Pakistan Day commemorates the resolution that paved the way for the country’s independence, serving as a reminder of the nation’s enduring commitment to growth and development.

Recent Stories

Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord inju ..

Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord injuries

1 hour ago
 4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildf ..

4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildfires ravage Korea’s southeas ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on National Day

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramada ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, effi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..

12 hours ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fra ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo

15 hours ago
 Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakis ..

Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah

15 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings

15 hours ago
 130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours

130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours

17 hours ago
 Austria records significant drop in asylum applica ..

Austria records significant drop in asylum applications

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan