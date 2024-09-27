Magsi Invites Foreign, Local Tourists To Experience Balochistan' S Beauty
Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Culture and Tourism, Nawabzada Mir Zareen Khan Magsi Friday on World Tourism day extended an invitation to both foreign and local tourists to discover the rich cultural heritage and breathtaking tourist spots of Balochistan.
Talking to ptv news, Magsi emphasized the province's potential to become a top tourist destination, citing its unique blend of cultures, stunning landscapes and vibrant festivals.
He said this move aims to promote tourism in the region and showcase its unique history, traditions, and natural
beauty.
"Balochistan is home to numerous unexplored wonders, waiting to be discovered by tourists," Magsi said.
"From the majestic Quaid-e-Azam Residency in Ziarat to the pristine beaches of Gwadar, our province offers a diverse range of attractions," he mentioned.
"Balochistan is for every Pakistani," Magsi emphasized, adding, Just as people from around the world flock to UAE and Europe to enjoy their beauty, we want our province to be a destination where Pakistanis and international tourists can experience unforgettable moments, he added.
"Balochistan is open to all Pakistanis and international tourists," Magsi extended.
"We invite you to experience our hospitality, rich culture, and breathtaking beauty," he stressed.
"Desert Rally and Jal Maghzi have put Balochistan on the global tourism map. We will continue to support and expand these events to attract more visitors," he reassured.
