Magsi Pays Tribute To Nation's Scientific Prowess On Youm-e-Takbeer
Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi on Wednesday emphasized the enduring importance of Youm-e-Takbeer, calling it a defining moment in Pakistan’s history when the country established itself as a nuclear power on May 28, 1998.
In his message, the Minister stated, “May 28 marks the day when Pakistan demonstrated unwavering resolve and safeguarded its sovereignty by successfully conducting nuclear tests. Youm-e-Takbeer is a symbol of national unity, strength, and scientific excellence.”
He paid tribute to the scientists, engineers, and national leaders whose vision and dedication led to this historic achievement.
“As Minister for Science and Technology, I reaffirm my commitment to fostering innovation and utilizing scientific advancement not only for national defence but also for peaceful development and long-term technological progress,” he added.
The Minister called for a continued national focus on research, education, and innovation to build a strong and self-reliant Pakistan.
“Let us unite in our mission to create a secure, progressive, and knowledge-driven future. Pakistan Zindabad!” he concluded.
