Magsi suggests holding a grand Jirga to decide the future of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :The Parliamentary leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Khalid Hussain Magsi here on Monday suggested that all stakeholders should call a grand jirga to decide the future of the country as we have failed to put Pakistan on the right track.

Addressing a joint press conference with other government allies, he said that the election of Punjab Chief Minister had resulted in uncertainty in the country.

"As a consequence, the country has started resembling with a tribal system where there is anarchy and the state functions without any destination," he added.

Khalid Magsi endorsed the view point of other government allies for making full court bench of Supreme Court for hearing of all related petitions.

"All institutions working for the country should play their vital role for the development and progress of the state," he concluded.