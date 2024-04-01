‘Mah-e-Isar O Aman’ Featuring Naat & Tilawat Competition In Full Swing At Lok Virsa
Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) “Mah-e-Isar O Aman” – a cultural extravaganza featuring Naat and Tilawat competition, a captivating calligraphy exhibition and tantalizing cultural foods in full swing here at Lok Virsa.
Lok Virsa, organized its Ramadan festivities titled ‘Mah-e-Isar O Aman’, which will run until Eid-ul-Fitr and features a range of activities to celebrate the holy month.
In a statement, Lok Virsa said that people should come together in unity, compassion and devotion during this sacred time to make this Ramadan unforgettable.
Each day, starting at 5 PM, the festivities includes Tilawat and Naat competitions, offering spiritual reflections, Islamic calligraphy exhibitions, and devotional Qawwali performances.
Additionally, cultural food stalls were also set up, providing attendees with a taste of traditional cuisine.
