‘Mah-e-Isar O Aman’ featuring Naat & Tilawat competition in full swing at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) “Mah-e-Isar O Aman” – a cultural extravaganza featuring Naat and Tilawat competition, a captivating calligraphy exhibition and tantalizing cultural foods in full swing here at Lok Virsa.

Lok Virsa, organized its Ramadan festivities titled ‘Mah-e-Isar O Aman’, which will run until Eid-ul-Fitr and features a range of activities to celebrate the holy month.

In a statement, Lok Virsa said that people should come together in unity, compassion and devotion during this sacred time to make this Ramadan unforgettable.

Each day, starting at 5 PM, the festivities includes Tilawat and Naat competitions, offering spiritual reflections, Islamic calligraphy exhibitions, and devotional Qawwali performances.

Additionally, cultural food stalls were also set up, providing attendees with a taste of traditional cuisine.