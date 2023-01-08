UrduPoint.com

Mah Jabeen Congratulates Political, Tribal Leaders For Joining PPP

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Mah Jabeen congratulates political, tribal leaders for joining PPP

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan Women's Wing Vice President Mah Jabeen Khalid Jamali congratulated the political and tribal leaders for joining the Pakistan Peoples Party.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Focal Person Workers Welfare board Schools Mah Jabeen said that Pakistan Peoples Party believed in serving of people, therefore political and tribal personalities were joining Pakistan Peoples Party.

She said that the PPP had always struggled for the strengthening of democracy and people's rights in the country and in this way, the Party leaders and hundreds of workers sacrificed their lives but never bargained for the rights of the people.

She said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former President Asif Ali Zardari were carrying forward the vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

She also welcomed former Federal minister Sardar Fateh Muhammad Muhammad Hassani, former provincial minister Tahir Mehmood Khan, Balochistan Chief Minister's co-ordinator Nawabazada Jamal Raisani, tribal and political leader Mir Muladad Raheja, Mir Umair Muhammad Hassani and others for joining the PPP Party.

She hoped that Sardar Fateh Muhammad Hassani and other would play their role more active in Balochistan.

She said that the coming time was for the PPP and it would win with a huge majority in general election across the country including Balochistan.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Balochistan Chief Minister Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Democracy Pakistan Peoples Party Women Sunday Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Election 2018

Recent Stories

RTA launches &#039;Travel Behaviour Survey - Scree ..

RTA launches &#039;Travel Behaviour Survey - Screening Questionnaire&#039;

42 minutes ago
 FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in ..

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in Asian Parliamentary Assembly m ..

57 minutes ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council reviews &#039;Sharjah ..

Sharjah Consultative Council reviews &#039;Sharjah Districts and Villages&#039; ..

3 hours ago
 New international accreditation for American Unive ..

New international accreditation for American University in the Emirates

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects Mleiha wheat farm

Sharjah Ruler inspects Mleiha wheat farm

5 hours ago
 SteelFab 2023 to kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre ..

SteelFab 2023 to kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.