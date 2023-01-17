UrduPoint.com

Mah Jabeen Congratulates PPP's Chairman Bilawal For Victory In Election Of LB

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2023 | 11:01 PM

Mah Jabeen congratulates PPP's Chairman Bilawal for victory in election of LB

Vice President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan Women's Wing Mah Jabeen congratulated PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Ex, President Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur for outstanding success in local body elections in Karachi, Hyderabad, and other areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Vice President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan Women's Wing Mah Jabeen congratulated PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Ex, President Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur for outstanding success in local body elections in Karachi, Hyderabad, and other areas.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Focal Person Workers Welfare board school's Mah Jabin Khalid Jamali said that PPP's candidates gained success in local elections in Karachi and Hyderabad and other areas which was a positive measure of PPP under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto.

Mah Jabeen Khalid Jamali said that the people of Hyderabad and Karachi cities gave success to the PPP this time even in those areas where PPP candidates had never been successful before.

She said that according to the wish of Bilawal Bhutto, the mayors of Hyderabad and Karachi would be of PPP and would work day and night to solve the basic problems of the people.

She said that the trust of the people of Karachi and Hyderabad in the PPP was proof that the PPP was the only political force that has a coherent and systematic program of progressive, enlightened, unbiased service for public welfare and prosperity that could change the fate of the city and the people of the city.

She said that the majority victory of the Peoples Party in the local body elections was a vote of confidence from the people.

According to the results of the local body elections so far, Tehreek-e-Insaf has received a historic defeat in Karachi, Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Dadu, Johi, Sehun, and Khairpur Nathan. In other districts including Shah, Matiari, and Thatta, the PPP has been successful, she said.

She said that the people of Sindh have chosen the Peoples Party through vote while rejecting the so-called narrative of Tehreek-e-Insaaf once again.

