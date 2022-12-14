QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Vice President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Women's Wing Mah Jabeen Khalid Jamali on Wednesday urged the women party workers to launch a door-to-door campaign for encouraging women to get their votes registered.

Talking to a delegation of women workers, which called on her, she said women's vote was of great importance as they constitute half of the country's population.

She urged the delegation to convey the message of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari to every women in their areas.

She said PPP ensured that all citizens of the country were provided with their fundamental rights at their doorsteps. Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Zardari were trying their absolute best to realise Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's slogan: roti, kapra aur makan (bread, clothes and shelter), she added.