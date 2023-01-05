UrduPoint.com

Mah Jabeen Pays Tribute To Shaheed Z.A.Bhutto On His Birthday

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2023 | 07:52 PM

Mah Jabeen pays tribute to Shaheed Z.A.Bhutto on his birthday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Vice President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan Women's Wing and Focal Person Workers Welfare board Schools Mah Jabeen Khalid Jamali on Thursday paid tribute to the leader of the people Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his birthday anniversary.

She said that Shaheed Z.A.Bhutto was a great leader of the Muslim world who became the voice of the oppressed nations and united Muslim nations on the international front and gave awareness to the oppressed and subjugated people of Pakistan.

She expressed these views while addressing the birthday cake-cutting ceremony of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

She said that Shaheed Z.A.Bhutto was a benefactor of Pakistan and he was a hero of the Islamic world saying that he laid the foundation for making Pakistan's politics, economy and the state democratic for the first time.

She said that today the Pakistan Peoples Party was following the ideas of its leader Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and he was a world-class politician saying that today Pakistan was a nuclear power due to the efforts of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, therefore, no enemy could look at Pakistan with an evil eye.

She said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto empowered the poor people, backward classes, laborers and farmers, adding that Bhutto gave the green passport a high prestige in the international community for the first time in national history.

Today is the day to pledge that we will complete the unfinished mission of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, she concluded.

