Mah Jabeen Terms ECP's Dismissal Of Talpur Case Victory Of Truth

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Mah Jabeen terms ECP's dismissal of Talpur case victory of truth

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Vice President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan Women's Wing and Focal Person Workers' Welfare board Schools Mah Jabeen Khalid Jamali on Saturday termed the dismissal of a petition filed in Election Commission seeking disqualification of a PPP member of the Sindh Assembly and sister of Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur, the victory of truth.

In one of her statements issued here on Saturday, she said the victory of Faryal Talpur in the false and fabricated case filed by the Sindh Assembly member of PTI has proved that all PTI leaders, including Imran Nazi are liars.

She said that the Election Commission has proved by giving a decision in favor of Faryal Talpur that lies will never prevail.

Mah Jabeen said that PPP has always respected the judiciary, Election Commission and institutions and today, it has been proved that truth always wins.

She said that PTI targeted MPA Faryal Talpur and the Central President of the Women's Wing of PPP for retaliation. Faryal Talpur was arrested by the PTI government in a fake case.

