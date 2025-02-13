Open Menu

Mahar For Fixing Agri Products' Prices To Avert Food Security Crisis

February 13, 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Sindh Minister for Agriculture Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar said the official prices of agricultural products must be fixed to avert food security crisis in the future. He demanded of the Federal government to fix support prices of wheat, cotton and sugarcane without further delay.

Addressing concluding ceremony of Agricultural Expo at Expo Centre here Thursday, Mahar said agriculture is the backbone of Sindh's economy, which is currently facing challenges. He highlighted key agricultural sectors in Sindh, such as wheat, rice, sugarcane, cotton, and horticulture, but noted that the province faces challenges from climate change and post-harvest losses.

The provincial minister revealed that 40 percent of horticultural produce is lost during post-harvest handling, and over the past 15 years, Sindh has faced major floods causing billions of Dollars in losses.

He shed light on the initiatives taken by the Sindh government, stating that provincial government was working on the Sindh Water and Agriculture Transformation Project and also ensured direct support to farmers through the Benazir Hari Card.

A crop program has been launched in Sindh to help farmers cope with climate change and minimize their losses, he told.

Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar stressed the importance of helping farmers meet international standards and connecting them to export markets, stating that they are assisting farmers in achieving global recognition for Sindh's agricultural produce.

He emphasized that Pakistan needs resilient agriculture and must make bold decisions to increase production through modern farming practices.

Kazim Saeed, CEO of the Pakistan Agriculture Coalition, highlighted the significance of the expo, calling it the most impactful edition of the Agriculture Expo.

On this occasion, Agriculture Minister invited the private sector and investors to invest in Sindh's agriculture to unlock its immense potential.

