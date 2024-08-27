Mahar hails SRSO for empowering rural women & reducing poverty under PPRP

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Secretary Planning and Development -Sindh Government Javed Sibgatullah Mahar visited Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) office and held meeting with SRSO team and beneficiaries, said a release issued by its Spokesperson Jameel Ahmed here on Tuesday.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Muhammad Dital Kalhoro welcomed the Provincial Secretary P&D and briefed about organization and its interventions especially the People's Poverty Reduction Program (PPRP), funded by the Government of Sindh.

On the occasion, PPRP beneficiaries of different initiatives shared experiences and impacts on their lives and livelihoods.

Secretary P&D, Javed Mahar appreciated SRSO work for empowering rural women and reducing poverty under Peoples' Poverty Reduction Program.