Mahar Medical College (MMC) observes World Physical Therapy Day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019) Department of Physical Therapy, Mahar Medical College (MMC) Sukkur observed World Physical Therapy Day at its Campus here on Friday.

Dean of the Faculty, Chairmen, Teachers and large numbers of students attended the event.

Speakers, in their addresses highlighted the scope and importance of physical therapy. They also pointed out ever-increasing demand of professional physical therapists in the country.

Later, students presented tableaus to highlight the importance of physical therapy.

Speakers in their addresses appreciated the programmes presented by the students.