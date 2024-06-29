Maharaja Ranjit Singh's Death Anniversary Celebration Concludes
Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2024 | 01:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) The commemorations for the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh concluded at Gurdwara Dera Sahib,here on Saturday,drawing a gathering of Sikh pilgrims from India and across Pakistan.
The event was overseen by Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Punjab's Minister for Minority Affairs and Chairman of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee.
In his address,Minister Arora affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to minority rights,underscoring the constitutional guarantees for religious freedom in line with Islamic principles.He highlighted that minorities including Hindus, Sikhs, Christians,Parsis, and Baha'is, have full opportunities for religious expression and development within Pakistan. "No one should doubt the government's commitment to minority rights," he stated, expressing a desire for more pilgrims to visit Pakistan from India and globally.
He also noted that Pakistan was the first country to implement the Sikh Marriage Act.
Sikh pilgrims expressed their deep spiritual connection to Pakistan, describing their experiences as indescribably peaceful.
The Evacuee Trust Property Board provided excellent accommodation and medical facilities, with comprehensive security ensured by the district administration, police, and other agencies.
At the ceremony's conclusion,leaders and deputy leaders of the Indian Sikh pilgrims received "Saropas" (robes of honor). Key attendees included Saifullah Khokhar, Additional Secretary of Shrines of the Evacuee Trust Property Board, Abdullah Owais, board officials, Deputy Secretary Shrines, and Sitwant Kaur, General Secretary of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee.
