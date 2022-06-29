The Sikh nation observed the 183rd death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh with zeal and fervor at the Samadhi here and paid homage to the founder of Sikh empire for his religious tolerance, love for humanity and military skills during his 40-year rule (1799-1839).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The Sikh nation observed the 183rd death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh with zeal and fervor at the Samadhi here and paid homage to the founder of Sikh empire for his religious tolerance, love for humanity and military skills during his 40-year rule (1799-1839).

A large number of Sikh yatrees including the 418 Sikh yatrees from neighboring India took part in the Akhand Bhog Sahib at the Gurdwara Sri Dera Sahib while the yatrees recited the Guru Garanth Sahib during their 3-day sojourn at the Gurdwara.

Habib ur Rehman Gilani, Chairman, Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) was the chief guest at the concluding the ceremony which was attended by Pardhan Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee Sardar Ameer Singh, Sardar Harvinder Singh Sarna from Indian Punjab, Sardar Gurmeet Singh Bhau, Sardar Mitthu Singh, Sardar Darshab Singh, Additional Secretary (Shrines) Rana Shahid and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Harvinder Singh Sarna said Pakistan was a heaven for the minorities and the neighboring country should take a lead from the way minorities are treated here, adding that a small number of Sikhs live in Pakistan and he had not heard of any discrimination against them while no other country of the world can claim this.

He hailed the services of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (PSGPC) for the restoration of the gurdwaras while he also hailed the Pakistan government for the construction the Gurdwara Sahib Kartarpur. He said no other country may match the respect Pakistan extends to minorities. He said the soil of Lahore was as holy for the Sikhs as it was for the Muslims.

Pardhan PSGPC Sardar Ameer Singh hailed Maharaja Ranjit Singh fro his achievements as a humane leaders, adding that he had established a tolerant society in Punjab.

He said the Sikh empire, under Maharaja Ranjit Singh, spread to Kashmir, Kandhar (Afghanistan), Peshawar and Multan, adding that he fought 49 wars in his life-time. He said Rajit Singh's era was a golden era who built famous architectural heritage buildings across the sub-continent.

'The way the Sikh holy places are being looked after in Pakistan today, the Pakistani Sikhs feel like living in the Maharaja Ranjit Singh era ', Sardar Ameer Singh added.

He hailed the services of Additional Secretary (Shrines) Rana Shahid which he had rendered for the comfort of the Sikh yatrees in the country, adding that he had worked round the clock to ensure the best arrangements, Rana Shahid, Additional Secretary (Shrines) ETPB said that the birth-place of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Gujranwala will be renovated and preserved in collaboration with the Walled City Lahore Authority (WCLA), adding that the ETPB had left no stone unturned to preserve the holy sites of the minorities in the country.

Chairman ETPB Habib ur Rehman Gilani, addressing the ceremony, said Pakistan pays special attention to the upkeep of the gurdwaras in the country, adding that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had instructed him to take special care of the yatrees and make them feel at home during their yatra of the Sikh gurdwaras in PakistanHe assured the Sikh leaders that their demands will be fulfilled by the ETPB as a holy duty, adding that the Sikh leaders should recommend the best Sikh architects from across the globe and the ETPB will hire their service to renovate and preserve the gurdwaras in Pakistan.

He urged the Sikhs across the globe to come in large numbers to visit gurdwaras and being their children along to keep them abreast of their heritage, adding that it was necessary to keep them aware of their past.