HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The annual death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, scheduled to be held in Pakistan from June 21-30 at Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassanabdal.

Nearly 417 Sikh pilgrims from India will reach Hassanabdal tomorrow to participate in the two-day event.

On this occasion, all the arrangements with regard to providing the best facilities to the pilgrims were completed keeping in mind the intensity of heat and continuous supply of electricity.

WAPDA SDO Naqibullah Kakar has issued strict instructions to the WAPDA staff. Their duties were performed which were supervised by SDO WAPDA himself.