Special Envoy of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, Deputy Foreign Minister Marzuki Bin Haji Yahya Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here to deliver an official invitation for the upcoming Kuala Lumpur (KL) Summit

The prime minister conveyed his thanks for the invitation and said he looked forward to participating in the KL Summit being held in Kuala Lumpur on December 18 to 20 this year, a Prime Minister Office press release said.

In the bilateral context, he reaffirmed his commitment to further deepening Pakistan-Malaysia's relations in all fields.

He appreciated Malaysia's principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He also apprised the special envoy of the continuing inhuman lockdown of over eight million Kashmiris since India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, and the dire human rights and humanitarian situation resulting from it.

The prime minister stressed the importance of the international community playing its role in the removal of curfew and other restrictions from the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and peaceful resolution of the dispute.