Maheen Ghani parts ways with Shahbaz Taseer

Maheen’s tweets show that she is no more with Shahbaz Taseer—the son of former Punjab Governor Salman Taseer, who safely returned home after more than four years in Taliban’s custody in Afghanistan in 2016.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1std, 2019) A series of tweets by Maheen Ghani about her personal and marital life have gone viral on social media, triggered a new debate that whether she has parted her ways from Shehbaz Taseer—the son of former Punjab governor Salman Taseer here on Wednesday.

The tweets by Maheen Ghani show that she and Shahbaz Taseer have parted ways.

Taking to Twitter, Maheen Ghani wrote: “From motherhood which is pure magic to now a divorce. It has changed and evolved me into a stronger more secure version of myself. For the first time, I can say I am immensely proud of who I am today and the respect I am able to demand. Without pain there is no happiness,”.

Maheen said that one should learn from other’s experience and wished that the coming decade should not require her to be as brave as she was in the outgoing decade.

She also wrote: “You have to feel one to experience the other. But I pray this coming decade doesn’t require me to be as brave as I have had to be.

May it be kinder to all of us and may we be good role models for our children and kinder to one another. Here’s to wishing health love and healing,”.

Later, she wished happy new year to everyone following her Twitter and prayed that toxicity should go out.

Maheer wrote: “May 2020 filter out all the toxicity out of our lives and may we continue to thrive. Be kind, and be loyal. It goes a long way. Happy new decade! Light and love to you all,”.

Shahbaz Taseer and Maheen got married in 2010 and their wedlock gave birth to Serena Amy Taseer. Shahbaz was picked by Taliban from outside his office in Gulberg after murder of his father Salman Taseer on January 4, 2011.

However, Shahbaz safely returned home after more than four years from the captivity of Taliban. But it is not yet clear that what has happened between him and Maheen Ghani.