Mahek Munir secures first position in BISE Multan matric results

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) ::The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Multan announced the position holders of Matric annual examination 2019 results as Mahek Munir from Punjab Public Girls High school Shujabad bagged the first position by getting 1,090 marks.

Muhammad Zeeshan Shahzad Roll No-141280 from Muslim Public Higher Secondary School People Colony Mumtazabad Multan bagged the second position by obtaining 1,089 while Ammara Akhtar of the Punjab Group School for Girls Vehari took third position by getting 1,088 marks.

According to the BISE sources, in Science Group boys, Muhammad Zeeshan Shahzad of Muslim Public Higher Secondary School People Colony Mumtazabad Multan took the first position by obtaining 1,089 out of 1,100 marks. Similarly, Kaleemullah from Muslim Public High School for Boys Peer Ismail Bahawalpur Road Multan took second position with 1,087 marks while Ikram Ahmad Ghouri from Nishtar Boys High School Peer Khursheed Colony Multan took third position by getting 1,086 marks.

In science group for girls, Mahek Munir from Punjab Public Girls School Shujabad took the first position with 1,090 marks.

Eimeria Akhtar of Punjab Group School for Girls Vehari took the second position by obtaining 1,088 marks while Tania Ijaz from Khalid Bin Waleed Girls High School Kabirwala and Zara Javed from Nishtar Girls High School Police Line Road Multan took third position by getting 1,087 marks each.

In Arts Group for boys, Muhammad Asad Naeem from Multan took fist position by getting 1,045 marks, Hamza Abdul Quddus of Vehari and Muhammad Jawad of Khanewal took second position with 1,021 marks each while Abdul Rehman from Multan took third position by getting 1,010 numbers.

Arts group for girls, Ume-Hani from Islamic Ideal Public Girls High School Masoom Shah Road Multan took first position by getting 1,068 marks, Alia Altaf of Multan took second position with 1,058 marks while Qurat-ul-Ain of Government Girls High School No-II Shamsabad Multan took third position by getting 1,051 marks.

The overall result would be announced on July 15 at Arts Council Multan while chairman BISE Multan Shamim Akhtar Siyal would distribute the prizes among the position holders.