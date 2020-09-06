UrduPoint.com
Mahesar Will Inaugurate Anti-polio Campaign On Sep 21

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 07:30 PM

SUKKUR:Commissioner, Sukkur, Shafique Ahmed Mahesar will inaugurate 5-day anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to children on Sep 21.

Mahesar along with official of World Health Organisation, Dr Akbar Ghanghro appealed before the people to extend cooperation to the teams which would visit each and every house to administer polio drops to children under the age of five.

He directed the health department staff to ensure maximum coverage and closely monitor the situation to make the campaign as a successful.

He said that no under age five child should left out during the three days drive.

He also issued strict directives regarding a maximum coverage and advised parents and guardians of small children to ensure completing the general vaccination courses.

