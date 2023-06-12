Mahesh Kumar emphasizes significance of population planning in achieving sustainable population growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Mahesh Kumar Malani on Monday emphasized the significance of population planning in achieving sustainable population growth in the country.

The objective can be accomplished by generating demand for family planning services and simultaneously expanding the fiscal space to enhance the quality and availability of such services, he said during his keynote address at a high-level Parliamentary Meeting on Increasing Investment in Family Planning for Sustainable Development.

"Unchecked population growth is closely linked to the lack of family planning services, resulting in adverse effects on various aspects of national life, including high rates of malnutrition, infant, neonatal, and maternal mortality", said a news release.

The Minister of State reaffirmed the government's commitment to provide high-quality family planning services to enhance the health of mothers and children, Addressing parliamentarians from major political parties.

The Population Council organized the meeting with the support of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) which was attended by members of the senate, national and provincial assemblies, as well as senior officials from relevant provincial and Federal government departments.

Country Director of the Population Council, Dr. Zeba Sathar commended the commitment of parliamentarians from major political parties in reaching a consensus on the importance of population management, which lies at the core of Pakistan's development challenges.

Dr. Sathar stressed the need to increase the allocation to the Population Fund, which was approved by the Council of Common Interests (CCI) in 2018. These funds should be utilized to provide financing to provinces for designated functions, such as expanding universal coverage of family planning through the expansion of Lady Health Worker (LHW) services to uncovered areas.

Additionally, vouchers should be provided to disadvantaged women through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to facilitate their access to family planning services.

Furthermore, the potential of private sector service providers should be tapped to enhance accessibility. Dr. Sathar also highlighted the importance of including population as a cross-cutting issue in the strategy to build resilience against the impact of climate change.

During a panel discussion on the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, former Senator Farhat Ullah Babar commented, "the 82% weightage given to the population in the NFC Award creates a narrative that supports population increase.

When political and economic power is predominantly distributed among federating units based on population size, it not only marginalizes smaller federating units but also incentivizes population growth.

He further suggested that the national narrative should emphasize the link between the environment and population. The current budget's "Environment"priority area should be expanded to "Environment and Population." Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, speaking during the panel discussion said, "National Security should not only be defined in terms of military might but should also encompass human security, as recognized in the National Security Dialogue. The threat to Pakistan's security is not only external but also stems from the unsustainable increase in population and environmental degradation within our borders." He urged parliamentarians and government officials to join forces in reducing the fertility rate to a sustainable level.

Rafiullah Kakar, Member Social Sector and Devolution, Planning Commission, emphasized the need to contextualize the spending efficiency of family planning funding to improve overall services.

Accountability and monitoring are crucial for assessing access and quality of services. Senior government officials from Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab emphasized the importance of political will to ensure the continuity of policies addressing national priorities such as population growth.

They also highlighted the need to integrate social safety netprograms with programs focused on family planning, mother and child health, and nutrition.

The Parliamentary Secretary for General Services and Administration of Balochistan highlighted the criticality of saving maternal lives in the province, which has a high maternal mortality rate. The Minister acknowledged the challenges posed by the terrain and scattered communities in providing services to remote areas.

Senator Taj Haider stressed the need to enhance Public-Private Partnerships to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of delivering family planning services. Hina Pervaiz Butt suggested using social media to educate couples about balancing the family size and available resources.

In his concluding remarks, Dr. Luay Shabaneh, Country Representative of UNFPA Pakistan, applauded the cross-party consensus demonstrated in the meeting and urged parliamentarians to prioritize tackling rapid population growth.

He emphasized the importance of creating an environment that enables couples to make informed decisions regarding the number and spacing of their children, thus balancing family size with available resources.