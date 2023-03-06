UrduPoint.com

Mahfil-e-Samaa At Data Barbar Held

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Mahfil-e-Samaa at Data Barbar held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :On the second day of the Punjab government's Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations, a mahfil-e-samam was organised at Data Darbar under the auspices of the Auqaf Department, here on Monday.

Chief guest of the ceremony was Caretaker Minister for Auqaf Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, while Secretary Auqaf Punjab Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari and audience in large number also attended the mahfil.

Upon arrival at the ceremony, Chairman Majlis-e-Samaa Malik Abid welcomed the provincial minister, Secretary Auqaf and other guests by offering them with 'dastars', a piece of traditional cloak to be presented usually at shrines. Renowned qawwal Rizwan Muazzam and his team presented a qawwali in mahfil-e-samaa. The Qawwals mesmerised the audience.

The minister and other participants applauded the excellent performance of the Qawwals.

While addressing the ceremony, the minister said that under the auspices of the Auqaf Department, the seven-day Sufi programs of Jashan-e-Baharan have been started. "Various events are being organised across Punjab under the directions of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi," said the minister. He said that the purpose of Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations was to provide entertainment opportunities to the people. Sufi programs also provide an opportunity to revitalise the heart and mind, he said.

The secretary Auqaf said that the department was organising Jashan-e-Baharan events within our own means. "People should feel free to come to spiritual gatherings being held across Punjab," he said adding that some programmes would be organised at every major shrine during the seven-day Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Nasir Data Darbar

Recent Stories

PTI files plea in LHC against ban on coverage of I ..

PTI files plea in LHC against ban on coverage of Imran Khan’s speeches

34 seconds ago
 PTI files plea in LHC against ban on coverage of I ..

PTI files plea in LHC against ban on coverage of Imran Khan’s speeches

43 seconds ago
 PSL 2023 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2023 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Score, History, Who Will W ..

13 minutes ago
 Dulsco Group acquires Advance Global Recruitment L ..

Dulsco Group acquires Advance Global Recruitment Ltd

23 minutes ago
 ECC Okays Hajj Policy for 2023

ECC Okays Hajj Policy for 2023

26 minutes ago
 Major General Faisal Al Shehhi inaugurates 6th Nat ..

Major General Faisal Al Shehhi inaugurates 6th National Service Career Fair

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.