'Mahfil-e-Zikre Mustafa (SAWW)' Held

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2024 | 06:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Mahfil-e-Zikre Mustafa (SAWW) was held at the Governor House Sindh here on Sunday. The Governor Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori, well-known spiritual leaders, dignitaries of the city and a large number of citizens participated in the Mahfil.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that the reasons behind our problems were that we did not follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him).

He said that Karachi was called the hub of the country's economy but no one paid proper attention towards it. Tessori said that the people should vote for those candidates, who could solve their problems. He on the occasion also announced to send people present in the Mehfil for Umrah and Hajj through balloting.

