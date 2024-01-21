'Mahfil-e-Zikre Mustafa (SAWW)' Held
Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2024 | 06:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Mahfil-e-Zikre Mustafa (SAWW) was held at the Governor House Sindh here on Sunday. The Governor Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori, well-known spiritual leaders, dignitaries of the city and a large number of citizens participated in the Mahfil.
Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that the reasons behind our problems were that we did not follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him).
He said that Karachi was called the hub of the country's economy but no one paid proper attention towards it. Tessori said that the people should vote for those candidates, who could solve their problems. He on the occasion also announced to send people present in the Mehfil for Umrah and Hajj through balloting.
Recent Stories
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FBISE to hold Int'l Day of Education English Speech Contest on Jan 234 minutes ago
-
PML-N issues final list of candidates for NA constituencies5 minutes ago
-
KP govt issues advisory for judicious utilization of water due to very less rains, limited snow14 minutes ago
-
Timely election, the only way out: Shehbaz Sharif14 minutes ago
-
PES report 2021/22 unveils alarming OOSC figures14 minutes ago
-
NAVTTC empowering youth through skill development programs15 minutes ago
-
Ballot paper printing set for February 4 finish15 minutes ago
-
High-stakes battle in NA 148 as Gilani, Dehr and Mahay competes15 minutes ago
-
Maryam launches election campaign; PTI candidate backs her25 minutes ago
-
PML-N Abbottabad organizes meeting in preparation for Maryam Nawaz's rally25 minutes ago
-
Store of poultry farm gutted35 minutes ago
-
Gang involved in distributing fake currency among BISP beneficiaries busted35 minutes ago