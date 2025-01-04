Open Menu

Mahfil, Naz Theater Sealed Over SOPs Violations

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Mahfil, Naz theater sealed over SOPs violations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) In response to violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the district administration of Lahore has sealed two theaters in Lahore: Mahfil Theater and Naz Theater.

Acting on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza, the operation was carried out by Assistant Commissioner HR & Coordination Adnan Bashir Waraich who took swift action against the establishments for failing to comply with the regulations.

Both Mahfil Theater and Naz Theater had previously been issued multiple notices and warnings for their failure to adhere to the required SOPs. Despite these warnings, the theaters continued operations without a proper license and in violation of the Drama Act, leading to their closure.

According to Assistant Commissioner Adnan Bashir the theaters were operating without a valid license, further compounding the violations.

The closure is a direct result of non-compliance with the legal and safety requirements outlined in the Drama Act. The authorities are determined to enforce these regulations strictly to ensure public safety and the proper functioning of entertainment establishments.

DC Syed Musa Raza emphasized that violations of SOPs, especially those related to public health and safety, will not be tolerated under any circumstances. He said that the administration is committed to maintaining law and order and ensuring businesses follow regulations to protect public and private interests.

Related Topics

Lahore Law And Order

Recent Stories

Former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi summoned for indictm ..

Former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi summoned for indictment in corruption reference

11 minutes ago
 PakVsSA: Saim Ayub ruled out for up to six weeks

PakVsSA: Saim Ayub ruled out for up to six weeks

31 minutes ago
 Kurram DC Javed Ullah Mehsud injured in firing inc ..

Kurram DC Javed Ullah Mehsud injured in firing incident

36 minutes ago
 GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023

GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023

41 minutes ago
 Gold prices fall in local, international markets

Gold prices fall in local, international markets

54 minutes ago
 Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new go ..

Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new government

1 hour ago
Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message pro ..

Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message promoting human fraternity on Wor ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial ser ..

Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial service

2 hours ago
 Poland takes over EU presidency

Poland takes over EU presidency

2 hours ago
 Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

4 hours ago
 UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian ..

UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

5 hours ago
 Heatwave descends on south-east Australia

Heatwave descends on south-east Australia

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan