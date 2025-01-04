Mahfil, Naz theater sealed over SOPs violations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) In response to violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the district administration of Lahore has sealed two theaters in Lahore: Mahfil Theater and Naz Theater.

Acting on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza, the operation was carried out by Assistant Commissioner HR & Coordination Adnan Bashir Waraich who took swift action against the establishments for failing to comply with the regulations.

Both Mahfil Theater and Naz Theater had previously been issued multiple notices and warnings for their failure to adhere to the required SOPs. Despite these warnings, the theaters continued operations without a proper license and in violation of the Drama Act, leading to their closure.

According to Assistant Commissioner Adnan Bashir the theaters were operating without a valid license, further compounding the violations.

The closure is a direct result of non-compliance with the legal and safety requirements outlined in the Drama Act. The authorities are determined to enforce these regulations strictly to ensure public safety and the proper functioning of entertainment establishments.

DC Syed Musa Raza emphasized that violations of SOPs, especially those related to public health and safety, will not be tolerated under any circumstances. He said that the administration is committed to maintaining law and order and ensuring businesses follow regulations to protect public and private interests.