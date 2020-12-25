Punjab parliamentary secretary on human rights and minority affairs Sardar Mahindar Pall Singh paid rich tribute to founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinah and endorsed his vision and foresightedness for the whole nation including minorities

In a statement, the minority legislator said that Sikh community would not have passed through the agony and pain they had been facing in India for the last seven decades, had the then Sikh leaders supported Quaid-e-Azam during independence movement.

"I salute Quaid-e-Azam for his foresightedness", he concluded.