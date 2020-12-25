UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mahindar Heaps Praise On Jinah's Vision, Foresightedness

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 03:54 PM

Mahindar heaps praise on Jinah's vision, foresightedness

Punjab parliamentary secretary on human rights and minority affairs Sardar Mahindar Pall Singh paid rich tribute to founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinah and endorsed his vision and foresightedness for the whole nation including minorities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab parliamentary secretary on human rights and minority affairs Sardar Mahindar Pall Singh paid rich tribute to founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinah and endorsed his vision and foresightedness for the whole nation including minorities.

In a statement, the minority legislator said that Sikh community would not have passed through the agony and pain they had been facing in India for the last seven decades, had the then Sikh leaders supported Quaid-e-Azam during independence movement.

"I salute Quaid-e-Azam for his foresightedness", he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Punjab Minority Independence Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

Ceremony held on Quaid-e-Azam's birth anniversary

2 minutes ago

Over 70% of Kazakh People Favor Voting for Ruling ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Space Agency Files $64Mln Lawsuit Against ..

2 minutes ago

Don't squander sacrifices of 2020: WHO chief

2 minutes ago

Boko Haram kills seven in Christmas Eve attack

6 minutes ago

S.Africa rejects claim its Covid variant more dang ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.