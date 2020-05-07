UrduPoint.com
Mahindar Pal Singh Expresses Grief Over Sad Demise Of Krishan Lal Bheel

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:01 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Provincial parliamentary secretary for minorities affair Sardar Mahindar Pal Singh expressed deep grief over the sad demise of renowned folk singer Krishan Lal Bheel.

In a statement released on Thursday, Mahindar termed the folk singer as a precious national asset that was no more on Thursday when he passed away.

He said that Bheel was famous all over the world and brought fame to the country through his performances in different countries and across Pakistan.

His name will always be remembered among folk singers, Mahindar Pal Singh said.

