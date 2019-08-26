UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mahindar Pal Singh Lauds Prime Minister's Address

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 10:42 PM

Mahindar Pal Singh lauds Prime Minister's address

Parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights Mahindar Pal Singh said on Monday the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the nation was laudable in which he expressed his clear stance on Kashmir issue

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights Mahindar Pal Singh said on Monday the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the nation was laudable in which he expressed his clear stance on Kashmir issue.

He hoped that Kashmiris would achieve independence from India.

In a press statement, he said the incumbent government would continue its moral support to innocent Kashmiris in their movement of freedom from Indian yoke.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would also continue to raise the voice of Kashmiris at international level.

The innocent Kashmiris have been facing atrocities for last 72 years, he said and added that the whole Pakistani nation was standing with their Kashmiri brethern.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Independence Moral From Government

Recent Stories

Action against sale of fresh milk on higher rate i ..

2 minutes ago

Dengue emergency imposed in Rawalpindi: Dr Yasmin ..

3 minutes ago

Poverty Level in Russia to Total 12.5% in 2019, De ..

8 minutes ago

Prime Minister vowed to raise Kashmir issue at all ..

8 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner visits breach site of Sada Wah ..

8 minutes ago

Russia's Economy Ministry Lowers Inflation Forecas ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.