Mahindar Pal Singh Lauds Prime Minister's Address
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 10:42 PM
Parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights Mahindar Pal Singh said on Monday the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the nation was laudable in which he expressed his clear stance on Kashmir issue
He hoped that Kashmiris would achieve independence from India.
In a press statement, he said the incumbent government would continue its moral support to innocent Kashmiris in their movement of freedom from Indian yoke.
He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would also continue to raise the voice of Kashmiris at international level.
The innocent Kashmiris have been facing atrocities for last 72 years, he said and added that the whole Pakistani nation was standing with their Kashmiri brethern.