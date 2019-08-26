(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights Mahindar Pal Singh said on Monday the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the nation was laudable in which he expressed his clear stance on Kashmir issue.

He hoped that Kashmiris would achieve independence from India.

In a press statement, he said the incumbent government would continue its moral support to innocent Kashmiris in their movement of freedom from Indian yoke.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would also continue to raise the voice of Kashmiris at international level.

The innocent Kashmiris have been facing atrocities for last 72 years, he said and added that the whole Pakistani nation was standing with their Kashmiri brethern.