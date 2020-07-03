UrduPoint.com
Mahindar Pal Singh Leaves For Train Accident Site On CM Orders

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 08:38 PM

Punjab parliamentary secretary on human rights and minorities affairs, MPA Sardar Mahindar Pal Singh left Multan for Sheikhupura train accident site Friday evening on the orders of Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to ensure proper care of those injured in the train accident

Accompanying officials of human rights and minorities affairs department, the MPA would enquire about the condition of those injured in the accident.

Accompanying officials of human rights and minorities affairs department, the MPA would enquire about the condition of those injured in the accident.

Sardar Mahindar Pal Singh expressed deep grief on the loss of lives of Sikh Yatrees in the accident.

"Its deeply painful," he said in a statement to convey condolences to the bereaved families.

The Sikh Yatrees were aboard a van when it was hit by a train near Farooqabad railway station in Sheikhupura. Eight others including two children were injured.

Sardar Mahindar Pal Singh said that best treatment facilities would be provided to the injured as per orders of CM Usman Buzdar.

Pal Singh also prayed for the departed souls' rest in peace and early recovery of the injured.

