UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mahindar Pall Singh Condemns Military Siege In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 10:24 PM

Mahindar Pall Singh condemns military siege in IIOJK

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights Mahindar Pall Singh strongly condemned one year of military siege in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and said that International Organizations should focus on the important issue

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights Mahindar Pall Singh strongly condemned one year of military siege in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and said that International Organizations should focus on the important issue.

World could not afford lockdown due to coronavirus but the Kashmiris were facing Indian forces brutalities for last 73 years, PTI MPA Mahindar Pall Singh said this while talking to APP, here on Tuesday.

The Kashmiris were faced hardships and extreme human rights violations. The valley was made jail for them by the cruel Indian army. Kashmiris have no access to food, medicines and some other necessary items of daily use. He stressed upon international powers to focus on this burning issue and help Kashmiris in their right of self-determination.

Related Topics

India Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Army Jail Jammu Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 35 ..

26 minutes ago

Emirates resumes flights to Kuwait City and Lisbon ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange maintains mome ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Economy launches ‘The Great Economic Reset ..

2 hours ago

ADDED permits economic licensees in Abu Dhabi to r ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa University launches Sustainable Aviation F ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.