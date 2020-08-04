Mahindar Pall Singh condemns military siege in IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights Mahindar Pall Singh strongly condemned one year of military siege in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and said that International Organizations should focus on the important issue.

World could not afford lockdown due to coronavirus but the Kashmiris were facing Indian forces brutalities for last 73 years, PTI MPA Mahindar Pall Singh said this while talking to APP, here on Tuesday.

The Kashmiris were faced hardships and extreme human rights violations. The valley was made jail for them by the cruel Indian army. Kashmiris have no access to food, medicines and some other necessary items of daily use. He stressed upon international powers to focus on this burning issue and help Kashmiris in their right of self-determination.