MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial parliamentary secretary on human rights Mahindar Pall Singh strongly condemned recent statements of PML-N leadership and termed it a bid to defame country's institutions.

Mahindar Pall while talking to APP said that the country under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan earned huge respect at international level.

Country's foreign policy also remained successful during the ongoing regime of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf. He said the recent statements of PM-N leadership was aimed to defame country at international level. He posed question to whom agenda PML-N leadership was working. When PML-N was in power it conveyed huge loss to country. Similarly, as Opposition, it was also damaging country's image at global level, stated Mahindar Pall.

Mahindar Pall appealed masses to reject PML-N leadership's agenda as it was against the interest of our country.

More Stories From Pakistan

