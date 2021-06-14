UrduPoint.com
Mahindar Pall Singh Hails Govt For Earmarking Huge Funds For Minorities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Parliamentary Secretary on human rights Mahindar Pall Singh Monday appreciated the provincial government for enhancing budgetary allocations by 400 percent for minorities.

In a statement issued here, Mahindar Pall Singh stated that Punjab government was taking steps for welfare of minorities also.

He appreciated the Punjab government and stated that PTI government won the hearts of the people by presenting the pro-masses budget.

Mahindar Pall thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Provincial Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Bukhat for earmarking funds for the minorities.

