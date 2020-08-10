UrduPoint.com
Mahindar Paul Lauds Quaid's Vision Of Equal Rights For Minorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

Mahindar Paul lauds Quaid's vision of equal rights for minorities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Mahindar Paul Singh lauded Quaid-e-Azam's vision of giving equal rights to minorities.

Quaid-e-Azam during his first speech to constitutional assembly, focused on equal status for minorities in Pakistan, Mahinder Paul said this in his video message in connection with Minorities Day.

August 14 is one of important day in the history as we got independence, Mahindar remarked adding that, similarly, August 11 was of also vital importance because Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as Governor General made first speech and announced equal rights for the minorities.

Now it is our responsibility to forge unity and live with complete harmony because the whole world would heap praise on Pakistan.

