Mahindar Singh stresses UN to take notice of human rights violations in IIOJK

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Mahindar Pall Singh stressed upon United Nations to take notice of human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to APP on Sunday, Mahindar Pall Singh observed that India stood exposed by its flagrant violations of international obligations and rights violations in IIOJ&K and it was time for the international community to step in and get Kashmiris their right to self-determination as per UN resolutions. He added that Indian atrocities on Kashmiris was touching its peak.

Singh said, dream of Kashmiris' liberation from the forces of oppression would soon materialize as cruels always face downfall when their cruelty crossed limits.

He said, Prime Minister Imran Khan had been advocating the cause of Kashmir since long and emerged as a strong advocate of Kashmiris. Mahindar said that India deviated from every pledge and violated international norms, obligations and agreements since 1948. And the revocation of special status of IIOJK by India unmasked the real cruel face of the so-called democracy. It was for the first time in history that the government unmasked real face of India before the world with proofs. He hinted that October 27 would be observed as black day all over the country to express solidarity with the people of IIOJK adding that the whole Pakistani nation stood by their Kashmiri brethren.