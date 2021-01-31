UrduPoint.com
Mahindar Singh Urges UN To Ensure Implementation Of Resolutions On Kashmir Issue

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Mahindar Singh urges UN to ensure implementation of resolutions on Kashmir issue

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Member Kashmir Committee Punjab and Provincial parliamentary on Human Rights Mahindar Pall Singh urged upon United Nations to ensure implementation on its resolutions related to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and save innocent people from brutalities of Occupied Forces.

While talking to APP here, the PTI MPA Mahindar Pall Singh said that Kashmiris were deprived of their rights in the occupied valley for last 72 years. They have no access to their basic rights. The UN should take notice of the circumstances in IIOJK.

He also added that Modi government was following particular agenda. The minorities were not safe in India. Now, not only the Kashmiris but Sikh were also faced with troubles. Recently, under new laws related to farming, the Modi government was targeting Sikhs only. In 1984, Sikh were targeted by the same fascist mentality. He stated that Modi government made changes in citizen act with an aim to create hardships for the Muslims. He added that Modi was sponsoring terrorism in the region. Mahindar Pall Singh stressed upon United Nations to take action at the earliest.

