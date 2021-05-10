Mahinder Pall asks citizens to follow SOPs to contain coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights Mahindar Pall Singhon Monday urged the masses to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in order to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to APP, Mahinder Pall Singh said although the COVId-19 situation was in complete control in the country, however, it could turn dangerous in case the masses did not demonstrate responsibility. In the neighbouring India, the health system had collapsed completely due to careless attitude of people.

He asked the people to keep wearing masks and follow social distancing. The third wave of coronavirus was more dangerous and there was need to take more precautions.

Mahinder Pall Singh said the vaccination process was heading forward with rapid pace. He urged the people with 40 years old to get them registered for vaccination by sending their CNICs on Helpline 1166. The government had enhanced the number of vaccination centres in all cities for their facilitation, he added.