Mahinder Paul distributed ration, cash among Christian families to mark the Easter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Mahindar Paul Singh cut cake to mark Easter Festival and also distributed Ration bags among Christian Community, here on Saturday.

According to Mahinder Paul Singh, the ration was managed following cooperation from Commissioner Multan Division Shan ul Haq and Known Industrialist Jalaluddin Roomi.

He stated that the ration was distributed among 100 poor Christian families. He also distributed cash among the families. Mahinder Paul stated that the incumbent government attached top priority to delivery of rights towards the minorities.

On this occasion, Sarfraz Clement, Hindu activist Shakuntla Devi, Rana Irfan and others were also present.