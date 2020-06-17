Mahiner Paul expresses grief over Tariq Aziz demise

Provincial secretary on Human Rights Mahinder Paul Singh Wednesday expressed sorrow and grief over death of renowned anchor of Pakistan Television Tariq Aziz

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial secretary on Human Rights Mahinder Paul Singh Wednesday expressed sorrow and grief over death of renowned anchor of Pakistan Television Tariq Aziz.

In his condolence message, he stated that Tariq Aziz was patriotic Pakistani.

He was very much popular among masses.

Mahinder prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.