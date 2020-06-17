UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mahiner Paul Expresses Grief Over Tariq Aziz Demise

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 08:47 PM

Mahiner Paul expresses grief over Tariq Aziz demise

Provincial secretary on Human Rights Mahinder Paul Singh Wednesday expressed sorrow and grief over death of renowned anchor of Pakistan Television Tariq Aziz

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial secretary on Human Rights Mahinder Paul Singh Wednesday expressed sorrow and grief over death of renowned anchor of Pakistan Television Tariq Aziz.

In his condolence message, he stated that Tariq Aziz was patriotic Pakistani.

He was very much popular among masses.

Mahinder prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tariq Aziz Family PTV

Recent Stories

ADDED regulates reopening of restaurants, cafeteri ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Pro League committee holds meeting on current ..

6 minutes ago

Four new schools set to open in Dubai in 2020-21 a ..

36 minutes ago

DHA provides children with developmental delays, t ..

1 hour ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for Utilizing Cyberspace to Ena ..

1 hour ago

Cooperation between entities participating in ‘U ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.