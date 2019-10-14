UrduPoint.com
Mahira Dances With Lebanese Actress Daniella Rahme In Front Of Eiffel Tower

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 02:48 PM

Mahira dances with Lebanese actress Daniella Rahme in front of Eiffel Tower

Paris (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th October, 2019) Pakistan's heartthrob Mahira Khan set social media ablaze after she posted a video of herself dancing with Lebanese actress Daniella Rahme to an Arabic song in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.Rahme, the Lebanese actress who shared the video on Instagram, wrote that she and Mahira decided to dance to Emirati singer Hussain Al Jassmi's "new hit in the middle of Paris!""My crazy Mahira … Miss you already beauty," said Rahme, who had also walked the ramp with Mahira earlier at the Paris Fashion Week.

Earlier, she had posted a video of the duo with the caption, "WE ARE WORTH IT!", and said she had "walked alongside some of the most inspiring women with my #Lorealparis family".At the Paris Fashion Week, Pakistan's undisputed fashion and beauty queen set fire to the ramp as she flaunted a leather jacket, skinny black jeans, and a white shirt with coiffed hair.Mahira was joined by US singer Camila Cabello, Indian actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, British actress Helen Mirren, US actresses Eva Longoria and Amber Heard, and many others!

