Mahira Khan honoured with Cultural Ambassador of Pakistan Award

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Famous actress of Pakistan Mahira Khan has been honored with the Cultural Ambassador of Pakistan Award for her achievements by the President of the Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah here.

Organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi in its Auditorium-I, "An Evening with Mahira Khan" was hosted by the famous writer and intellectual Anwar Maqsood, said a spokesperson of the Arts Council on Monday.