Mahira Khan pays tribute to living legend Qavi Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Acclaimed Pakistani actress Mahira Khan paid a glowing tribute to Qavi Khan, the living legend of Pakistani entertainment industry.

The 'Aik Hai Nigar' starlet took to Instagram, shared emotional clips and photos of her blockbuster film 'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad' along with a heartfelt tribute "Qavi Saab, the legend, the actor par excellence, at the age of 79 stands tall amongst a plethora of young artists because till date he is the most dedicated of them all." "He loves what he does and you can see it in every frame. He is generous with his words to actors like me and others, who watch him in awe," the diva stated while revealing the secret behind Qavi's flawless acting.

The 'Bin Roye' sensation further shared her experience with the versatile superstar and also acknowledged him as her hero "I have learnt so much about this man.

He's had his fair share of failure in life and still continues to do what he does with a smile which oozes both humanity and pride. What an honour to have him amongst us, Qavi Khan Saab, you are my hero".

"Just look at that hand he puts on his head in the scene, that little gesture, it's the whole scene for me," Mahira stated along with a photo of Qavi from much-loved film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, depicting an emotional scene.

Fans as well as celebrities also bombarded the post with comments honoring the powerhouse of talent and wishing him health and prosperity.