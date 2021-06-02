Mahira murder case: Court extends physical remand of two accused till June 5

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :A local court on Wednesday extended physical remand of two accused involved in Mahira murder case till June 5.

Earlier, the accused - Zahir Jadoon and Muhammad Waseem - were produced before a judicial magistrate at Cantt Courts after their identification parade in jail.

The CIA police stated before the court that the physical custody of the accused was required for further investigations.

They pleaded with the court to grant their physical remand for the purpose.

At this, the court extended physical remand of the accused till June 5 and directed the police for producing them on expiry of their remand term.

Mahira, 25, a British woman of Pakistani origin, was found shot dead at her rented house in Defence area on May 3. Defence-B police had registered a murder case against her two friends - Zahir Jadoon, Saad Ameer Butt and two others.