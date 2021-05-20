Mahira murder case: Court grants interim bail to co-accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Thursday granted interim bail to co-accused who was allegedly involved in Mahira murder case.

The court directed co-accused Zahir Jadoon for submitting two surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief. The court also directed him to join the investigations.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Salabat Javed heard the pre-arrest bail petition filed by Zahir Jadoon.

A counsel for the petitioner argued before the court that Defence-B police had nominated his client in Mahira murder case whereas he had no link with it.

He submitted that his client did not have any criminal record and wanted to join the investigations but it was feared that he might be arrested. He pleaded with the court for granting pre-arrest bail to his client.

At this, the court restrained Defence-B police from arresting the accused for two weeks and sought a report from it.

Mahira, 25, a British woman of Pakistani origin, was found shot dead at her rented house in Defence area on May 4. Defence-B police had registered a murder case against her two friends- Zahir Jadoon and Saad Ameer Butt.