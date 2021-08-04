A sessions court on Wednesday sought case record from police on a bail petition filed by alleged accused Zahir Jadoon in Mahira murder case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Wednesday sought case record from police on a bail petition filed by alleged accused Zahir Jadoon in Mahira murder case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Salamat Javed heard the bail petition filed by the accused.

A counsel for the petitioner argued before the court that the police had filed challan in Mahira murder case after collecting all evidence. He submitted that all allegations against his client were baseless and he did not have any link with the case whereas police did not recover anything from him.

He submitted that his client had been lodged in jail on judicial remand in connection with the case.

He submitted that no accused could be put in jail for indefinite time before the trial verdict, therefore, benefit of bail should be granted to his client.

The court, after recording initial arguments, sought a case record from police till August 10 and adjourned further hearing.

Mahira, 25, a British woman of Pakistani origin, was found shot dead at her rented house in Defence area on May 3. Defence-B police had registered a murder case against her two friends- Zahir Jadoon, Saad Ameer Butt and two others.